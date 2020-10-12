No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County Monday for first time since mid-August

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
It's the first time since Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 that the county has experienced a day with no increase, with those two days being the only consecutive no increase days since June.
Since Aug. 18, though, the county's total has almost quadrupled. At the time, the county was at 279 cases, while currently it has reached 1,075 cases.
There was also one death since Aug. 18, raising that total to 18.
The sudden case increase is one of about 3.85 times, totaling 796 cases added during that timespan.
Most of these cases were reported when college students returned to the city, as over 400 cases have been diagnosed in total among Winona State University, where the most cases have taken place, Saint Mary's University and Minnesota State College Southeast.
A few of the cases reported in the county during this time period did date back to before Aug. 18, due to state backlog, but most were more recent than Aug. 18.
The recent weekend did result in 23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county, with six being between 15 and 19 years old; four between 20 and 24 years old; three between 25 and 29 years old; one between 30 and 34 years old; one between 35 and 39 years old; four between 40 and 44 years old; two between 60 and 64 years old; and two between 70 and 74 years old.
No new Houston County cases or deaths were announced Monday, too, leaving the totals at 163 cases and one death.
In Minnesota, 1,178 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 113,439, including 11,654 health care workers, with 101,376 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,337,122 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,589,752 residents having been tested.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,144.
Of these people, 1,522 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 8,421 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,311 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
