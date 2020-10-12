No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County Monday for first time since mid-August

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

It's the first time since Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 that the county has experienced a day with no increase, with those two days being the only consecutive no increase days since June.

Since Aug. 18, though, the county's total has almost quadrupled. At the time, the county was at 279 cases, while currently it has reached 1,075 cases.

There was also one death since Aug. 18, raising that total to 18.

The sudden case increase is one of about 3.85 times, totaling 796 cases added during that timespan.

Most of these cases were reported when college students returned to the city, as over 400 cases have been diagnosed in total among Winona State University, where the most cases have taken place, Saint Mary's University and Minnesota State College Southeast.

A few of the cases reported in the county during this time period did date back to before Aug. 18, due to state backlog, but most were more recent than Aug. 18.