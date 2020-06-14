You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County for third consecutive day
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The totals for the county remain at 84 positive cases and 15 deaths.

In Minnesota, 30,471 of 417,710 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 26,090 of those positive cases no longer requiring isolation and 1,298 having died.

Statewide, 3,610 positive COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization and 369 remain in the hospital as of late Sunday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

