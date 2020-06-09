No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday for the second consecutive day.
The totals for the county remain at 85 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 28,523 of 360,991 COVID-19 tests have had positive results, with 24,221 of the patients no longer needing to be in isolation. There are a total of 1,217 deaths.
Statewide, 3,441 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 455 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
