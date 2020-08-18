You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day
0 comments
alert top story

No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

{{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health for the second consecutive day.

It is the first time since mid-June that a two-day streak of no new cases occurred, with most days since then including confirmation of single-digit case amounts.

The county's totals remain at 279 positive cases with 17 having died.

In Minnesota, 359 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 66,061, with 59,568 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 7,351 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,273,397 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,003,306 residents having been tested.

Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,721.

Of these people, 1,287 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,932 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 304 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 154 are in intensive care.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News