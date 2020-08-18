No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health for the second consecutive day.

It is the first time since mid-June that a two-day streak of no new cases occurred, with most days since then including confirmation of single-digit case amounts.

The county's totals remain at 279 positive cases with 17 having died.

In Minnesota, 359 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 66,061, with 59,568 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 7,351 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,273,397 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,003,306 residents having been tested.

Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,721.

Of these people, 1,287 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,932 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 304 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.