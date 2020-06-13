No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.
The totals for the county remain at 84 positive cases and 15 deaths.
In Minnesota, 30,172 of 407,992 COVID-19 tests have had positive results, with 25,620 of these patients having recovered and 1,283 having died.
Statewide, 3,581 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 390 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
