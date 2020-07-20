You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County after weeks of increase
No new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, after weeks of case increases every day.

The county's COVID-19 totals remain at 186 positive cases and 16 deaths.

Since the start of July, there have been 67 new positive cases and one new death.

Before July 18, it is possible that these cases were caused by exposures during the Fourth of July weekend. Symptoms of COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to show after exposure.

Minimal information has been released about July's new cases so far, but at least 14 of the cases were residents younger than 39 years old. 

Eleven of those 14 cases were between ages 18 and 25.

In Minnesota, 922 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, raising the total to 47,107, with 40,742 no longer needing to be in isolation.

Of these cases, 4,375 have been Minnesotan health care workers.

Four more deaths were confirmed in the state, increasing the total to 1,545.

So far, 1,187 deaths have occurred within Minnesota's long-term care or assisted-living facilities, about 77% of the state's deaths.

Of the state’s positive patients, 4,678 people have required hospitalization, with 247 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 115 are in an intensive care unit Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

