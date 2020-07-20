No new COVID-19 cases, deaths confirmed in Winona County after weeks of increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, after weeks of case increases every day.

The county's COVID-19 totals remain at 186 positive cases and 16 deaths.

Since the start of July, there have been 67 new positive cases and one new death.

Before July 18, it is possible that these cases were caused by exposures during the Fourth of July weekend. Symptoms of COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to show after exposure.

Minimal information has been released about July's new cases so far, but at least 14 of the cases were residents younger than 39 years old.

Eleven of those 14 cases were between ages 18 and 25.

In Minnesota, 922 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, raising the total to 47,107, with 40,742 no longer needing to be in isolation.

Of these cases, 4,375 have been Minnesotan health care workers.

Four more deaths were confirmed in the state, increasing the total to 1,545.