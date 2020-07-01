No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total remains at 119

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The totals for the county remain at 119 positive cases, of which 15 patients have died.

In Minnesota, 36,716 of 617,107 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 31,947 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,445 have died.

Statewide, 4,081 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 260 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

