No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; more detailed local information to be released

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Winona County were confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The totals for the county remain at 193 cases and 16 deaths.
In the past week, the MDH confirmed that at least one resident, visitor or employee at Sugar Loaf Senior Living tested positive for COVID-19.
Alyssa Renk, executive director with the organization, said Thursday that the positive patient was an asymptomatic part-time employee.
The case was confirmed through Sugar Loaf Senior Living’s Point Prevalence Survey process.
Renk confirmed that no one else in the facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, the MDH confirmed that no new positive cases have been confirmed in Sauer Health Care or Lake Winona Manor — where cases have been confirmed previously during the pandemic — in the past 28 days.
According to a weekly report from MDH released on Thursday, 7,258 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Since last week’s report, 1,144 new tests were completed.
The current rate of positive tests in the county is at 2.5%, an increase from last week’s 2.4%.
The state’s overall positive rate has decreased, though, as over the week it went from 6.7% to 5.8%.
Limited demographics have been shared about Winona County cases since the start of the pandemic.
Doug Schultz, information officer for MDH’s communications office, shared Wednesday, “We have been working with Winona County over the last couple weeks to help them present and share the data more broadly and visibly that we have all been collecting.”
Schultz said that staff members at the state level are working hard to incorporate data points and use different programs to try to turn test result information into useful information for the counties and other partners.
“This process takes time. And as the COVID situation changes so rapidly, the demand for more and different types of data changes,” Schultz said.
He did share that Winona County officials plan to soon begin providing more in-depth information on their website about the county’s COVID-19 situation.
He said the county plans to share weekly updates that include total cases and deaths, new cases, totals for those no longer in isolation, how many people have been hospitalized and how many active cases there are.
Shultz said Winona County hopes “to begin providing more demographic information as their personnel capacity allows.”
“We believe that getting county-level data from the county is the best way to go whenever possible and we are working with Winona and other counties to assist them in meeting the data needs of their communities,” he said.
In Minnesota, 763 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 48,721, with 42,524 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 5,764 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 905,315 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,561.
Of these people, 1,198 resided within long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 4,818 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 282 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 107 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
