No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; more detailed local information to be released

The state’s overall positive rate has decreased, though, as over the week it went from 6.7% to 5.8%.

Limited demographics have been shared about Winona County cases since the start of the pandemic.

Doug Schultz, information officer for MDH’s communications office, shared Wednesday, “We have been working with Winona County over the last couple weeks to help them present and share the data more broadly and visibly that we have all been collecting.”

Schultz said that staff members at the state level are working hard to incorporate data points and use different programs to try to turn test result information into useful information for the counties and other partners.

“This process takes time. And as the COVID situation changes so rapidly, the demand for more and different types of data changes,” Schultz said.

He did share that Winona County officials plan to soon begin providing more in-depth information on their website about the county’s COVID-19 situation.

He said the county plans to share weekly updates that include total cases and deaths, new cases, totals for those no longer in isolation, how many people have been hospitalized and how many active cases there are.