No masks will be required in Winona when state mandate ends

When Minnesota’s mask mandate ends, there will be no local mask order in the city of Winona and masks will no longer be required in public indoor or outdoor spaces.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to formalize the end of the state’s mask mandate Friday, a day after the CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Winona’s order went into effect July 2020, weeks before the state mandate was announced, and was one of the first in the state in a time of rapidly rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the city.

It was ordered by then-Mayor Mark Peterson and affirmed by the Winona City Council. When the mask order was announced, it included a provision that the order would be superseded by any state mandates - Minnesota announced its state mask mandate later that month, and the City Council did not extend the local order.

“Masks were a critical tool that prevented the spread of COVID and kept Winonans safe throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Scott Sherman. “Now that many residents have been vaccinated, our community is in a different place. The order was the right thing to do then, and the end of the state’s mandate is the right thing to do now.”