No mask mandate planned for Winona; leaders react to Minneapolis mandates

A mask mandate isn’t currently in Winona’s near future, unlike other cities in Minnesota.

Both Winona mayor Scott Sherman and Winona County board chair Chris Meyer said Thursday that a mask mandate is not being planned at either level of government.

Sherman shared that he will not be issuing a mask mandate unless people — including city council members, residents, business owners and more — who have previously opposed the mask mandate start requesting one.

“I don’t see the benefit of doing it for 72 hours to have council rescind it again,” Sherman said, recalling what happened in late August in the city.

Instead of a mandate, the city will continue to make recommendations about how people can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sherman had a message for the community: “Use common sense. If you’re not vaccinated, please go get vaccinated. If you’re not boosted, please go get boosted. If you’re not wearing a mask, please start. If you’re not wearing a KN95 or N95 mask, they’re readily available. Please go out and get some. I know they’re available just about everywhere.”

If a person is exposed to COVID-19, it’s important they get tested, especially if they are unvaccinated, Sherman reminded.

He said that people who are unvaccinated should have at home COVID-19 tests on hand or they should be ready to go get tested when needed.

“I think it’s important that we all recognize and realize that we’re all neighbors. Ultimately, we are all in this together. I know that’s been said a million times over the last few years, but it takes a community effort — it takes an effort by everyone — to try and mitigate, slow, stop the spread of COVID and specifically the omicron variant right now,” Sherman said. “We all want our neighbors to be safe. We all want our loved ones to be safe. We all want to be able to go to work. We all want our children to go to school. And we all want our children to be able to go to day care and be safe.”

Additionally, Sherman added, “We got to do our best to try and get through this with the least amount of impact on our community as possible.”

About a possible mask mandate at the county level, Meyer said, “The board considered modifying our zoning ordinance to allow for a mask mandate and we lacked to votes to bring that forward. That has not changed. I have had exchanges with a couple of hundred folks expressing what I can only characterize as outrage over the prospect of mask or vaccine mandates. To those folks I extend only my care and love because your anger will not protect you. Please take precautions for yourself, your loved ones and your community.

“Rule of law is the foundation of our democracy. Legislative and public health duties and authority are granted to a county board from the state constitution. The powers are to the board not to individual commissioners. As individual commissioners, or I as the board chair, have no authority. Only when the majority of the board agrees can we execute our powers. I’m not actively advocating for any mandates in large part due to the civil unrest it may cause, but I want people to take advantage of the protections that are available to them,” she continued.

The board continues to receive information from public health officials about the current state of the pandemic periodically, including during health and human services advisory committee meetings.

Meyer reminded the community, “The big message is please, please, please, please get vaccinated and take precautions.”

Other communities are not holding off on mandates, though.

Minneapolis recently issued two major mandates — a mandate that requires people to wear masks when inside businesses and places of public accommodation, and a mandate that requires people to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days to enter bars and restaurants.

When he learned about the mandates in Minneapolis, Sherman said, “I thought good for them. I understand what it takes to make that kind of announcement or that kind of a mandate.”

Given the high case rates in Minneapolis, Sherman said, the mayors — with whom Sherman conferred in the past — would face backlash with whatever decisions they made in response.

“I do know that it’s a challenging decision to make, and I think it was prudent for what they were are looking at right now in terms of those types of numbers that they’re seeing right now,” Sherman said.

He noted that he knows Minneapolis is listening to public health officials when making these decisions — including public health officials that work for the city, which the city of Winona does not have.

Sherman did note that Winona is seeing similar numbers to Winona when it comes to current COVID-19 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Hennepin County — the home of Minneapolis — had a seven-day case rate per 100,000 people of 1,452.08; as of Friday, Winona County’s rate was at 1,632.2.

As for test seven-day positivity rate as of Friday, Hennepin County was at 26.81%, while Winona County was close behind at 26.61%.

However, Meyer said about the Minneapolis mandates, “They are a more urban area than Winona, and so it makes sense to me that they might choose or need to do something different than what we do here.”

Other cities in Minnesota are following Minneapolis’ lead: The city of Rochester on Saturday issued a mandate requiring masks in all indoor public spaces, effective 6 a.m. Sunday. The Minnetonka City Council passed a similar emergency ordinance Friday.

Individuals across the nation have had mixed reactions to Minneapolis’ mandates.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Preya Samsundar shared in a statement to media, “It’s absolutely incredible that Democrats who decry the idea of showing proof of your identity to vote are requiring residents to provide documentation of your health status to enter a place of business.”

Minnesota Medical Association President Randy Rice, MD, taking a positive perspective, shared in a statement to media, “The more than 11,000 physician, resident and medical student members, of the Minnesota Medical Association applaud the leadership of Minneapolis and St. Paul for taking the decisive yet temporary step to require patrons of restaurants, concerts and other public venues that serve food and beverages to show proof of vaccination or negative test results.

“As the omicron variant continues to spread and exacerbate pressure on hospital capacity and our already weary health care workers, we need strong measures such as this to curb this pandemic. We urge other communities across the state to consider similar temporary actions. The best defense against COVID-19 and serious complications remains vaccination and boosters,” Rice said. “Well-fitted masks, social distancing, washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested if you have symptoms offer additional protection. These are all ways that Minnesotans can practice good health, protect your friends and loved ones, and demonstrate support for the thousands of health care workers who continue to selflessly care for patients on the front lines.”

For more information about COVID-19 locally and recommendations that are currently in place to help slow the spread of the disease, visit the city’s website at cityofwinona.com or visit the county’s website at www.co.winona.mn.us.

To find information about COVID-19 throughout Minnesota, visit www.health.state.mn.us.

