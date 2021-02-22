No end in sight for Winona testing site

No end is in sight for Winona's semi-permanent COVID-19 testing site, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.

The department told Winona County, "There are no plans to close the Winona community testing site at this time. Minnesotans in the Winona region are encouraged to visit the community testing site at the Winona Mall, especially anyone who has symptoms, was exposed, has attended a high-risk event, works outside of the home, and is returning to a classroom or campus. Testing is critical to Minnesota’s COVID-19 response, and the state’s no-cost, barrier-free community sites make it easy for anyone to get a test."

The fate of the testing sight had been unknown for the past few weeks, as a new extension had not been issued and all that was known at the local level was that it would be open through February.

Through the week of January 31, 12,350 tests -- all of which are done through the collection of saliva -- had been completed at the Winona Mall.

The highest week was that of Nov. 15 with 2,510 tests completed, while it has slowed down since.

The lowest week was that of Dec. 20 with 349 tests completed.

No week has had more than 1,000 tests completed since the very beginning of December.