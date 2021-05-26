 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No end in sight for Winona Area Public Schools free meals
0 comments
alert top story

No end in sight for Winona Area Public Schools free meals

{{featured_button_text}}
WAPS Lunch Bus

The WAPS Summer Lunch Bus will have a new location this summer. Instead of being parked at the Winona Public Library, as seen here in this June 2020 photo, the bus will be located at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center. 

 Winona Area Public Schools

Free meals will still be offered this summer to the Winona Area Public Schools community, with the work of the Summer Lunch Bus.

Throughout the pandemic, over 400,000 meals had been served to students as of mid-March. 

With this summer's weekday meal opportunity, which offers meals for anyone 18 years old or younger even if not registered as a WAPS student, there will be five pick up sites.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Locations include Goodview Elementary at noon with no Friday meals; Winona Middle School at noon; Winona Area Learning Center at 11:30 a.m.; St. Stanislaus Elementary at 11:30 a.m. with no Friday meals; and the Bob Welch Aquatic Center at 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. with no Friday meals.

There also will be free meals offered at 10:30 a.m. on June 25 at Hiawatha Valley Marines Shelter; 10:30 a.m. on July 9 at Sobieski Park; 10:30 a.m. on July 23 at Knopp Valley Park; and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Sinclair Park. These meals correlate with the Winona Public Library Summer Reading Sites.

To get a five-day meal pack, sign up at winonaschools.org/nutrition or call 507-494-1577 and then visit the Winona Senior High School between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday this summer starting June 16 to pick up the meal pack.

For more information, visit winonaschools.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News