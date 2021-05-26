No end in sight for Winona Area Public Schools free meals

Free meals will still be offered this summer to the Winona Area Public Schools community, with the work of the Summer Lunch Bus.

Throughout the pandemic, over 400,000 meals had been served to students as of mid-March.

With this summer's weekday meal opportunity, which offers meals for anyone 18 years old or younger even if not registered as a WAPS student, there will be five pick up sites.

Locations include Goodview Elementary at noon with no Friday meals; Winona Middle School at noon; Winona Area Learning Center at 11:30 a.m.; St. Stanislaus Elementary at 11:30 a.m. with no Friday meals; and the Bob Welch Aquatic Center at 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. with no Friday meals.

There also will be free meals offered at 10:30 a.m. on June 25 at Hiawatha Valley Marines Shelter; 10:30 a.m. on July 9 at Sobieski Park; 10:30 a.m. on July 23 at Knopp Valley Park; and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Sinclair Park. These meals correlate with the Winona Public Library Summer Reading Sites.

To get a five-day meal pack, sign up at winonaschools.org/nutrition or call 507-494-1577 and then visit the Winona Senior High School between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday this summer starting June 16 to pick up the meal pack.