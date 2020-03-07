Nitrate contamination in Minnesota water supply worse than initially thought

The study says that nitrate is naturally occurring in soil, but levels above 3 milligrams-per-liter are likely caused by humans.

While Minnesota is attempting to become stricter when it comes to testing water systems, many water systems are privately owned by farmers and other entities, and private well owners who do conduct tests are not required by the state to release their findings, meaning contamination can actually be even worse that what is being reported.

Craig Cox, senior vice president at Environmental Working Group, said newly constructed wells have the benefit of being tested by the state and reported to the Department of Health.

However, even with that, there is still an issue, as Cox said many people are not creating new well systems.

This is not to say that private well owners are unwilling to install better filtration systems. In many cases, people cannot afford them and do not receive help from the state.