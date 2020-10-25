Nine new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Winona County

Nine more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, but two cases were removed from the county’s total.

The cases were likely moved due to incorrect residency originally listed, false positive or accidental duplication.

The county’s total is now at 1,250.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Sunday in the county, leaving the total at 19.

In Houston County, seven new cases were confirmed, raising the total to 204.

While county officials reported a second COVID-19 death last week, MDH on Sunday had only confirmed the first death.

In Minnesota, 1,684 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 133,802, including 13,434 health care workers, with 118,485 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2.686,302 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,770,362 residents having been tested.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,349.

Of these people, 1,645 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.