Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday in Winona County

Nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

No new deaths were announced in the county, placing the totals for the county at 8,872 cases and 46 deaths.

As for Houston County, three new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH, raising the total to 1,356 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,364 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 446,380, including 34,819 health care workers, with 427,468 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,152,636 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,145,270 residents having been tested.

Forty new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,927.

Of these people, 3,779 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,367 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,879 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

