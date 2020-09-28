Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over 2M tests completed in Minnesota

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Two cases were removed, though, from the county’s total, likely due to incorrect residence listed, a false positive or accidental case duplication.

The county’s total is now at 913 cases. The county’s total of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 18.

The county announced that of the nine new cases Monday, one is 4 years old or younger, one is between 10 and 14 years old, two are between 25 and 29 years old, one is between 30 and 34 years old, one is between 35 and 39 years old, one is between 50 and 54 years old, one is between 55 and 59 years old, and one is between 65 and 69 years old.

In Minnesota, 936 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 97,638, with 87,330 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 10,271 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 2,003,115 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,397,865 residents having been tested.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,015.