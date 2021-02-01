Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; only two new deaths in Minnesota

Nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

Of the new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 70 to 74 years old.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county.

The county's totals are now at 4,016 cases and 48 deaths.

On Monday, county officials released the ages of the 25 cases that were confirmed Saturday and Sunday.

Of those cases, one is 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; three are 45 to 49 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; and one is 75 to 79 years old.

As for neighboring Houston County, four COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced in MDH Monday, raising the county's total to 1,457 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 727 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

