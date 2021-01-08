Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 16 more cases in Houston County

Nine new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the county’s total to 3,720 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the nine cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; and one is 70 to 74 years old.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were announced in Winona County Friday, leaving the total at 45.

As for neighboring Houston County, 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Friday, raising the total to 1,273 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,387 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 431,944, including 33,595 health care workers, with 409,727 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,852,830 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,054,379 residents having been tested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,620.

Of these people, 3,605 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.