Nine more COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Winona County

Nine more Winona County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 29 including five deaths, Winona Health president/CEO Rachelle Schultz confirmed Friday during a conference call with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the county announced Friday.
Schultz said that while many of those 29 cases are in one location in Winona County, some have been diagnosed in other places also.
Community spread in the county was confirmed by Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness in late March.
To protect the privacy of these patients, specific locations have not been released.
Sauer Health Care in Winona did announce in March that at least two of its residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Winona County officials continue to emphasize that people should not suspect that these 29 cases are the only cases in the county, as testing is limited with not everyone showing symptoms being tested.
In Minnesota, as of Friday, there have been 1,336 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths from the disease.
Of these diagnosed patients, 732 no longer need to be isolated.
Additionally, 317 people in the state have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with only 143 of these patients still remaining in hospitals as of Friday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
While 26 cases in Winona County was posted on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website Friday, Schultz did confirm 29 cases is the most up to date total as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.