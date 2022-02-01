 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nine Cotter students find success at speech tournament

The Cotter Speech team found success at their first tournament of the season this past weekend.

The tournament, which included over 1,000 student participants, was held in Wayzata.

Nine Cotter students made it to finals in the tournament, with the final results being fourth place in the Novice Duo category for Ashley Modjeski and Riley Huntley; sixth place in Novice Poetry for Milana Shira; second place in Varsity Drama for Alison French; sixth place in Varsity Prose for Makarah Olcott; sixth place in Varsity Humorous for River Repinski; sixth place in Novice Informative for Carter Knuesel; sixth place in Next In Storytelling for Mila Goodwin; and sixth place in Novice Extemp Reading for Ava Koopman.

With these accomplishments, the team was ranked in the top third of the tournament.

