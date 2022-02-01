Nine Cotter students find success at speech tournament

Nine Cotter students made it to finals in the tournament, with the final results being fourth place in the Novice Duo category for Ashley Modjeski and Riley Huntley; sixth place in Novice Poetry for Milana Shira; second place in Varsity Drama for Alison French; sixth place in Varsity Prose for Makarah Olcott; sixth place in Varsity Humorous for River Repinski; sixth place in Novice Informative for Carter Knuesel; sixth place in Next In Storytelling for Mila Goodwin; and sixth place in Novice Extemp Reading for Ava Koopman.