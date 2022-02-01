Nine Cotter students find success at speech tournament

The Cotter Speech team found success at their first tournament of the season this past weekend.
The tournament, which included over 1,000 student participants, was held in Wayzata.
Nine Cotter students made it to finals in the tournament, with the final results being fourth place in the Novice Duo category for Ashley Modjeski and Riley Huntley; sixth place in Novice Poetry for Milana Shira; second place in Varsity Drama for Alison French; sixth place in Varsity Prose for Makarah Olcott; sixth place in Varsity Humorous for River Repinski; sixth place in Novice Informative for Carter Knuesel; sixth place in Next In Storytelling for Mila Goodwin; and sixth place in Novice Extemp Reading for Ava Koopman.
With these accomplishments, the team was ranked in the top third of the tournament.
IN PHOTOS: Cotter girls defeat Cardinals 65-32
Kendra Fritts brings the ball up the court
Cotter's Kendra Fritts dribbles the basketball up the court during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Killian with the tough shot
Cotter's Ava Killian goes up for a tough shot during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Allyssa Williams with the layup
Cotter's Allyssa Williams (15) finds herself open for a layup during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Sandcork gets a screen from Killian
Cotter's Sofia Sandcork (35) gets an open shot as she receives a screen from Ava Killian (33) during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Grace Gibson performs at halftime
Young Grace Gibson entertains the crowd during halftime of Friday's Cotter girls basketball game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Ava Killian defends the inbounds pass
Cotter's Ava Killian (33) defends as Lewiston-Altura's Madison Oslie passes the ball inbounds during Friday night basketball action at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Sommer with the layup
Lewiston-Altura's Elise Sommer gets free for a layup during Friday's game against the Cotter Ramblers on January 21, 2022, at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Sandcork with the score
Cotter's Sofia Sandcork gets open for a layup during Friday's game on January 21, 2022, against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Allyssa Williams launches the three
Cotter's Allyssa Williams launches a three-pointer during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Alison French receives AAA award
Cotter's Alison French is presented with the AAA award during halftime of Friday's basketball game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Ellie rises up for a shot over Elise
Cotter's Ellie Glodowski (14) goes up for a layup over Lewiston-Altura's Elise Sommer (5) and Megan Greden (31) on January 21, 2022, at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Sandcork works against a double team
Cotter's Sofia Sandcork (35) goes up for a layup over Lewiston-Altura's Tiegan Prigge (20) and Madison Oslie (3) on January 21, 2022, at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Schumacher is defended by Killian
Cotter's Ava Killian (33) defends Lewiston-Altura's Isabel Schumacher (11) on January 21, 2022, at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Williams brings the ball up the court
Cotter's Allyssa Williams (15) dribbles the basketball across half court during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Sandcork and Sommer battle for the loose ball
Cotter's Sofia Sandcork (35) and Lewiston-Altura's Elise Sommer (5) battle for a loose ball during Friday's game at the John Nett Rec Center. The Ramblers defeated the Cardinals on this night by a score of 65-32.
Craig Johnson
Ava Killian with the three
Cotter's Ava Killian fires a three-pointer during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
Sandcork with the drive
Cotter's Sofia Sandcork drives to the basket for a layup during Friday's game against Lewiston-Altura at the John Nett Rec Center.
Craig Johnson
