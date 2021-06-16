Next steps in Fr. Altman controversy unclear as he raises nearly $700k in support

Nearly a month after being asked to resign, a controversial La Crosse priest has received more than half a million dollars from supporters to mount a legal defense.

Father James Altman of St. James the Less Catholic Church was asked to resign by the Diocese of La Crosse last month after a series of political messaging and misinformation first reported by the Tribune caused uproar in the Catholic community.

Altman has refused the request and stated he has obtained a canon lawyer, though it is unclear what the next steps in the process are or if Altman remains a pastor at St. James the Less as the matter is sorted out.

The Tribune reached out to the Diocese spokesperson for more information but they have not answered the questions for nine days.

In the meantime, Altman has secured over $692,000 in donations between two crowdfunding sites for legal and personal costs endured through the process. Merchandise is also being sold on a YouTube page in support of Altman known as "Caritas in Veritate," including T-shirts reading "I stand with Father James Altman" and "You can't be Catholic and Democrat."