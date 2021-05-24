Newly expanded self-registration option means increased convenience for Winona Health patients

After introducing a new mobile check-in option earlier this year for patients coming for urgent care or emergency services, Winona Health is rolling out a self-registration option for scheduled visits in several other departments. This means patients can choose to complete registration information from their mobile device instead of at the registration desk.

Several days prior to their scheduled appointment, patients or parents will receive a link via text or email. Using their computer, tablet or smartphone, they can choose to self-register. This allows them to efficiently review and update their registration information privately at their convenience, when they may have easier access to the information they need. They also can confirm their appointment via text message or email and check in on their own device when they arrive– no username or password is required.

“We’ve fine-tuned the system in our Emergency and Urgent Care areas and now we’re excited to expand mobile check-in to several other areas,” said Tina Glenzinski, director of Primary Care Clinics at Winona Health. “Comments so far have been positive with one of the favorite features being efficiency in completing necessary forms and only having to make updates when necessary.”