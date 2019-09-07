Winona Sandwich Company’s new location in downtown opened earlier this summer, and it’s a new hot spot for those looking for something to eat during their weekday lunch break.
The Kensington location at 157 W. Third St. is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to help accommodate those searching for a place to walk to for a bite.
Winona Sandwich Company co-owner Chris Jacobson hopes this new location will work to bring new business in from those working in surrounding downtown businesses, including employees from the future new Fastenal building.
Jacobson noted that a current problem at the restaurant is a longer wait time than the other location but said the location and hours might be more convenient for many during the week.
Earlier this year, the Winona Sandwich Company was purchased by Jacobson, his father, Ritch, and business partner Justin Edwards.
When the business was purchased, one of Ritch’s goal was to fill the vacancy in the Kensington building.
The trio had announced these plans in April to open the new location. Originally, the location was expected to open in June, but it finally was able to open in late July.
For more information about Winona Sandwich Company, visit www.winonasandwichcompany.com.
The first Winona Sandwich Company location is at 619 Huff St. The Huff Street location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
