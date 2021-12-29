New Winona High School scholarship aims to strengthen educators of tomorrow

The Winona Area Public Schools has announced that a new scholarship fund has been created.

The fund has been donated by Craig and Patricia Jilk, who contacted Shelley Milik, executive director of the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools, “out of the blue,” according to a news release.

The scholarship itself will be handed out to four different students at Winona Senior High School “who have a financial need and an interest in attending Winona State University in the field of education,” the release read. The scholarship recipients will each receive $5,000.

Both Craig and Patricia were inspired to give out the scholarship because “they had a great education at Winona Senior High School with wonderful teachers who provided a strong foundation for their college education. Because they see teachers as vital to our schools and community, they wanted to give those with the passion and determination to be educators the opportunity to move forward in this important career field,” they said via the release.

The scholarship will be given out starting with the graduating class of 2022. The Foundation also wrote how grateful it is to both Craig and Patricia for this scholarship as well as their support in the Foundation and its goals.

For more information on the Winona Area Public Schools Foundation, its programming and ways to get involved, visit www.foundationwaps.org.

