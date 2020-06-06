New Winona Health Main Street Clinic to open Monday

Before this new clinic, options included visiting their main campus and telehealth services.

“Then the next iteration was of course modeling something around what was quick, easy, affordable, didn't have to worry about insurance, kind of a cash-based opportunity. and that's what brought about thinking of another location in the Winona area to do something different for what the community has been asking for,” Cota said.

“We really wanted it to be kind of a one-stop shop so we've also got like some over-the-counter pharmacy items, all of your basic home care needs as well as durable medical equipment on a small scale so anything from like sleeves and splints, bandages and creams and that type of thing so a lot of needs being taken care of all underneath one roof,” he said.

Cota has enjoyed being able to connect with the community while working to create the new clinic.

“The part that I enjoyed the most was getting the feedback from the focus groups or people in the community. We also worked with one of the local colleges and getting some market research done from our local community as well,” he said.