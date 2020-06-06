New Winona Health Main Street Clinic to open Monday

Winona is going to have yet another option for easily accessible medical care -- this time downtown in the Main Square development.
Winona Health Main Street Clinic, opening Monday, is a community focused project that currently will offer Quick Care services and eye care, but the clinic will be an evolving one over time.
“One of the biggest things is this is really going to be flexible and is being molded by what the community wants and what the community needs. We built out this space to be able to be flexible in what services we are going to be able to provide here,” Bill Cota, Winona Health director of retail services, said.
Patients will be able to stop by the clinic to be treated for basic health concerns such as sore throats, rashes, minor lacerations and urinary tract infections. Women can also visit for pregnancy tests.
The eye clinic, which is an extension of the main campus’ clinic, will offer basic exams and options such as removing foreign objects from the eyes.
Full lists of health concerns that can be treated at the new clinic will be listed on Winona Health’s website, when trying to make an appointment online and when walking into the clinic.
Seven or eight employees will be working in the new clinic each shift.
The location took more than a year to prepare, with the idea blooming from Winona Health staff exploring ways they can deliver care to the community.
Before this new clinic, options included visiting their main campus and telehealth services.
“Then the next iteration was of course modeling something around what was quick, easy, affordable, didn't have to worry about insurance, kind of a cash-based opportunity. and that's what brought about thinking of another location in the Winona area to do something different for what the community has been asking for,” Cota said.
“We really wanted it to be kind of a one-stop shop so we've also got like some over-the-counter pharmacy items, all of your basic home care needs as well as durable medical equipment on a small scale so anything from like sleeves and splints, bandages and creams and that type of thing so a lot of needs being taken care of all underneath one roof,” he said.
Cota has enjoyed being able to connect with the community while working to create the new clinic.
“The part that I enjoyed the most was getting the feedback from the focus groups or people in the community. We also worked with one of the local colleges and getting some market research done from our local community as well,” he said.
“So just being able to see all the feedback of what people wanted or what people would be interested in, and to be quite frank you know what they'd be willing to pay for such services, so really being able to find out what we needed to know before opening up so that we can really have a really good idea, upfront, but yet we still have the ability to be flexible long term with whatever we offer out of the space," Cota said.
Beth Poulin, director of Emergency and Urgent Care Services, said she has enjoyed the teamwork involving Winona Health staff members that has been necessary to help make this new location a possibility.
“For me, I think my favorite part has been working with our staff on building our vision from the initial vision of this. And what that could look like and in the thinking out of the box, or what everybody knows medical care and health care are so you know we've had an opportunity to do this a little different and have fun with it, and the staff have enjoyed that, which is a nice change from dealing with a current pandemic,” Poulin said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some challenges for that employee team.
Cota said that the original plans for the clinic were set back for about two months because of the easily spreadable virus that has killed more than 1,000 people in Minnesota.
To help combat possible spread once the clinic opens, Poulin said, the location will mimic the same policies that are being followed at the main Winona Health campus, which include masking, continual cleaning and screening everyone that enters into the clinic.
“We want to ensure that people are safe at all times,” Poulin said.
Looking to the future though, Winona Health staff members want the new clinic to echo the wants of the community.
For more information about Winona Health and the new clinic, visit www.winonahealth.org or www.mainstreetclinicmn.org.
The Winona Health Main Street Clinic is located at 107 W. Fourth St.
