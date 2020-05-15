New Winona Family YMCA building construction proceeding as scheduled

The projected fall opening is a broad window, Sobeck admitted, but said that late October is a likely time of completion.

“(Market & Johnson) tells us that substantial completion is end of October,” Sobeck said, “and it’s my understanding that it’s typically a couple of weeks after substantial completion that we are able to get into the building.”

Even though the Winona Family YMCA is currently closed to the public, the organization is continuing to respond to community needs.

Since the closing of in-person business, the Y has hosted a successful blood drive to help with national blood shortages, provided day shelters for Winona’s homeless, assisted with the expansion of the Home Delivered Meals Program through Winona Volunteer Services, continues to engage members virtually and with equipment lending, as well as staying in touch with vulnerable members to ensure they have what they need while they are at home.

“We are so thankful for the members that have stayed with the Y despite the facility closure, and greatly appreciate the generous financial support the community has provided the Y during these difficult times,” Sobeck said. “There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but this support helps ensure the certainty of the Y's future.”

For the latest information from the Winona Family YMCA, visit https://www.winonaymca.org/

