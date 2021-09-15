New Winona County COVID-19 cases range in age, 19 more cases announced

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county's total to 5,495 as of Tuesday morning.

No additional deaths were announced, leaving the total at 52.

Of the county's first 5,491 cases, 18 to 24 years old is the most common age group with 1,449 of the cases -- about 26% -- falling within this range, according to Winona County Health and Human Services.

But, newer cases aren't exactly following this trend. As of Monday, this age group is tied for the most active cases. Both 18 to 24 years old and 50 to 59 years old have 23 active cases each in the county.

The 10 years old or younger age range is close behind with 21 active cases.

There are also 20 residents between 60 and 69 in the county with active cases.

In total, in Winona County, there were 149 active cases as of Monday.

The city of Winona continues to be the most common location for cases, with 400 cases in the 30 days prior to Monday.

Other communities with more than 20 cases in those 30 days include Lewiston with 55 cases, Saint Charles with 59 cases, Minnesota City with 35 cases, and Altura with 23 cases.