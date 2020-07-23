New Trempealeau dementia care specialist to also serve Buffalo and Pepin counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Brown is the newest dementia care specialist to join the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Trempealeau County, and will also serve Buffalo and Pepin counties.

Brown will carry out the three main goals of a dementia care specialist, which are increasing support for people with dementia and their family and unpaid caregivers; increasing the dementia capability of Wisconsin’s aging and disability resource centers and tribes, as well as other county and municipal offices; and creating dementia friendly communities.

Brown will also support and assist individuals with dementia, as well as their caregivers, by deciding on the appropriate services that will work effectively for those afflicted with dementia.

More than 20% of Trempealeau, Buffalo and Pepin counties’ populations include people 65 and older, which amounts to nearly 10,000 people.

A total of 11% of people older than 65 have dementia, which means it is likely there is at least 1,100 people in these three counties with some form of dementia.

With 70% of these patients likely to stay home and receive care from family or other caregivers, it is important that community support is available for people with dementia and their caregivers.

For more information on the Dementia Care Specialist Program, contact Michelle Brown, MSW, APSW, at michelle.brown@co.trempealeau.wi.us or 715-538-3198.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.