New study shows ivermectin ineffective at preventing COVID hospitalization

A new study shows the drug ivermectin, a controversial treatment for COVID-19, is unsuccessful in preventing hospitalization.

The anti-parasitic drug has been touted by some as an effective prescription for those with the coronavirus, and individuals have taken the drug, which is not supported by most physicians, off label by purchasing it at farm supply stores, where it is sold for use on large animals.

The FDA warned in a tweet last summer, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.” However, some high profile athletes and media personalities have touted taking the drug themselves while positive for the virus.

A form of ivermectin was considered as a potential treatment early in the pandemic, but studies, including one published March 30, 2022, in The New England Journal of Medicine, have proven it ineffective.

The double blind, randomized, placebo controlled study looked at 3,515 COVID positive patients at 12 clinics in Brazil who had symptoms up to a week and at least one risk factor for severe disease. Daily doses of ivermectin for three days were given to 679 patients, and another 679 had the placebo. The remainder were given other, unspecified treatments.

Looking at those who had ivermectin or the placebo, the drug did not reduce chance of hospitalization due to COVID infection.

The study authors note that while a few studies have shown benefits of ivermectin treatment: “The overall number of events that occurred in our trial is larger than the number of all the combined events in these meta-analyses. The results of this trial will, therefore, reduce the effect size of the meta-analyses that have indicated any benefits.”

One trial which showed ivermectin efficacy was retracted due to “suspected malfeasance” and was withdrawn from publication. The World Health Organization, in addition to the FDA, recommends against the use of ivermectin in COVID patients.

