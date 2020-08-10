New storage units coming from owner of Winona Little Caesars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another set of storage units will be making their way to Winona and are expected to be completed sometime mid-fall, developer and Winona Little Caesars owner Paul van Eijl has announced.

The facility will be built behind Little Caesars at 940 Frontenac Drive, which is currently a vacant lot that van Eijl and his partnering company, VEH Frontenac LLC, bought a few years back.

Van Eijl said the proposed 106-storage unit facility will be a mixture of different sizes from small closets to larger units for RVs and boats that can be as deep as 40 feet.

“There’s a nice big variety of different sizes — like 10-by-20s, 10-by-30s, 10-by-40s,” van Eijl said. “It’s a real first-class set-up. I believe some of our units will have 8000 cubic feet, actually, so we’ll have really nice large units for several different uses.” Given the size, van Eijl said the storage facility will likely be the biggest in town.

“With 106 units, it’s almost two acres of storage units,” van Eijl said.

Van Eijl added the facility will be secured with security cameras and automatic gates, as well as contain blacktop roadways and boxes that will be sold on-site.

Concrete is set to be poured at the site this week, with construction beginning in two weeks. If construction goes smoothly, van Eijl estimates the facility to be ready in October.

