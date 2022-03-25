New project, same focus: Public library continues mental health project

After the success of the mental health mural in the youth section of the Winona Public Library, the project is spreading its message outside the library and into the community. This time around, the project has a more narrowed down theme: resilience.

The expansion of the project was largely due in part to the overall success of the mural project that was unveiled in December. Tricia Wehrenberg, the Youth Services librarian at the library, also noted that another crucial part of the new project were the youth they worked with on the mural.

"We noticed that the three groups that we were working with were really receiving what we were doing well and that we thought there was an opportunity to expand on that work and to expand on the mental health side of it," Wehrenberg said.

Wehrenberg, along with Sarah Johnson, a community engaged artist, will be working with the same youth groups that they worked with on the mural which are OurVoices, the Gender Spectrum Alliance at Winona Senior High School, and students from the Alternative Learning Center.

Not only are there students returning from the mural project to work on this new project, but there are new students joining to help with the project, which is "really fun" for both of them to see as the students from the mural have helped the new students get involved.

"They were ready to jump right back in the ones, that had done it last time. And I think that helped to get the new students excited and kind of influenced them to be like, 'Hey, these people are cool. They did something great the last time, we can trust them and get rolling,'" Wehrenberg said. "And I think within 10 minutes they were like throwing out all these things that were just amazing to experience."

With this project, Wehrenberg and Johnson wanted to focus on a more specific topic and came to the conclusion of focusing on resilience. One thing that Johnson emphasized was the definition of resilience that this project is "the ability to cope and react to difficult situations."

In order to help the youth learn more about what it means to fit into that definition of resilience, Johnson is holding planning sessions with the students to not only plan out what their pieces will be about, but to teach them about resiliency. Johnson added that one of the things she hopes the youth take away from those sessions are that it's OK to reach out to people that you can trust if you're struggling with your mental health.

While they may have just had their first planning session and things are still in the early phases, both Wehrenberg and Johnson are very excited to take this message out of the library and into the the community by way of the East Recreation Center. There, youth from across the community are invited to join sessions on Tuesdays starting June 28 at noon to make community pieces.

Each group will have their own individual pieces on this endeavour, with OurVoices holding a gallery as part of their Juneteenth celebration and the library holding a reception in July.

Overall, Johnson and Wehrenberg hope that with this project, they are able to help the youth build off of the message of the mural and let them know that it's OK to reach out to someone they trust.

"I think we all need resilience, that's always true, but especially we know these past two years have really been experienced as traumatic by a lot of young people, and a lot of people in general. It's had a real impact on mental health, " Johnson said. "And so I think we're helping people know, especially young people know, there are things we can do to to nurture our resilience and other people's resilience."

These projects will be taking place starting in March with the culmination of all the artwork being completed and displayed in August.

