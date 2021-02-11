New program at Winona Health Rehabilitation Services benefits people with Parkinson’s disease

“It’s exciting to see the progress a person can make with this therapy program,” said Leah Winecke, PT, DPT, referring to LSVT BIG, a program to help those who have Parkinson’s disease, now offered by Winona Health Rehabilitation Services.

Parkinson’s disease causes a person’s movements to become smaller and slower than typical. It affects posture, coordination and balance and makes it more difficult for a person to do common tasks. It also increases their risk of falling.

LSVT BIG is a standardized treatment protocol customized to each patient’s goals. It focuses on activity-dependent neural plasticity to improve brain function and slow disease progression.

Winecke, who is a certified LSVT, BIG therapist, explains in simpler terms that it “helps improve gross motor skills including gait (walking), balance and coordination as well as fine motor skills such as writing.”

Helen Simon, who recently completed LSVT BIG therapy at Winona Health, said, “It was a lot of work and also a lot of fun; I could really feel my muscles during the workout.”