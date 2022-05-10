New pharmacy opened in Winona for people with mental illness

A unique on-site pharmacy specializing in serving people with mental illness, substance use disorder and other chronic, complex conditions held its grand opening within Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Inc. in Winona on Monday, joined by center leaders and local officials.

The new Genoa Healthcare pharmacy will help individuals receiving services at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Inc., which provides many services to the community, including: child/adolescent/adult therapy, case management, and psychiatry services; medication services; school-linked behavioral health services; children’s therapeutic services and support; adult rehabilitative mental health services; substance use treatment services; peer support services; residential services; and mobile crisis services.

In Minnesota, approximately one in 20 adults live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression. Research shows that when pharmacy services are integrated with health care providers, people are more likely to obtain their prescriptions and stay on their medication plans. Genoa’s specialized pharmacy services include using pre-filled pill organizers to help people stay on their medications, proactive outreach calls, help with prior authorizations and other hands-on pharmacy care.

This approach to pharmacy care helps patients stay on their medications at a rate of more than 90%, compared to about 50% with a traditional approach. A study published in a peer-reviewed journal found that this type of integrated pharmacy also reduces emergency room visits and hospitalizations, which significantly reduces the total cost of care.

“Genoa has gone above and beyond as a partner with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center as we together are working tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of others through the services we offer,” said Erik Sievers, executive director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Inc. “They have been a great addition for our clinic and the community. We all are benefitting by their presence.”

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Inc. and Genoa Healthcare leaders were joined by elected officials. This included a ribbon cutting with lunch following.

“Our proximity to care teams helps us develop a close and trusting relationship with providers and case managers – and effectively become extensions of their teams,” said Andrea Schroeder, Genoa director of operations for Minnesota. “We are looking forward to providing hands-on, specialized pharmacy care for the community at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Inc.”

More information on Genoa Healthcare’s new pharmacy in Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Inc. can be found at www.hvmhc.org.

