New mobile check in now available at Winona Health

Winona Health is rolling out a new mobile check in option for patients seeking urgent or emergency care services.

This means patients can choose to register on their own device prior to seeing a provider instead of at the registration desk. Later this spring, patients also will be able to use self-check in for scheduled visits in primary care areas.

Using a tablet or smartphone, patients or parents can choose to do mobile self check in when arriving for care. Mobile check in allows patients to efficiently review and update their registration information privately at their convenience. Mobile registration also allows patients to confirm their appointment via text message or email and check in on their own device when they arrive– no username or password is required.

“Mobile check in will be especially beneficial for people when it comes to completing a necessary form, such as a financial consent, and health history questionnaire,” said Beth Poulin, director of Emergency and Urgent Care at Winona Health. “And, for those who may have a child and/or are carrying a car seat, they can come in, sit right down and check in on their phone.”