New mental health services to open Monday in Winona

After a year full of tragedy that is continuing into the start of 2021, new mental health services will open in downtown Winona Monday to help meet an increasing need in the community.

Associates in Mental Health and Addiction Services, opened by former Winona Health nurse practitioner Robert Lauria, will offer options to help those facing addiction, weight loss problems, eating disorders, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Lauria will also provide options for Minnesotans who could benefit from medical marijuana. This service will not be available to patients from other states.

Lauria, who will be able to prescribe medications to his patients and help them with their treatment steps, will not just stop at pills but will also consult with two therapists from another local practice to help his patients in the best way possible.

"I think now especially with COVID-19 issues and people having such a drastic change in their lifestyles and jobs, it definitely spurred a lot of mental health issues," Lauria said.

He said that he hopes the services at his practice will help people get their life back in the order that they would like it to be in.