New mental health services to open Monday in Winona

After a year full of tragedy that is continuing into the start of 2021, new mental health services will open in downtown Winona Monday to help meet an increasing need in the community.
Associates in Mental Health and Addiction Services, opened by former Winona Health nurse practitioner Robert Lauria, will offer options to help those facing addiction, weight loss problems, eating disorders, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
Lauria will also provide options for Minnesotans who could benefit from medical marijuana. This service will not be available to patients from other states.
Lauria, who will be able to prescribe medications to his patients and help them with their treatment steps, will not just stop at pills but will also consult with two therapists from another local practice to help his patients in the best way possible.
"I think now especially with COVID-19 issues and people having such a drastic change in their lifestyles and jobs, it definitely spurred a lot of mental health issues," Lauria said.
He said that he hopes the services at his practice will help people get their life back in the order that they would like it to be in.
"I think it's important, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic, that more people are offered an opportunity to get back on track one way or another," Lauria said.
He also said he believes that everyone faces some sort of mental health issue, so more services in the community are important to have available to help support everyone.
"I haven't met a person yet that didn't have an issue," Lauria said.
Lauria spent about 26 months as a psychiatric provider at Winona Health, working in both inpatient and outpatient services.
Before then, he spent 27 years in active duty military in the United States Navy, where his understanding of mental health grew as he witnessed and experienced the challenges of disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Associates in Mental Health and Addiction Services is located at 166 W 3rd St. Suite 202 in Winona.
To learn more or to make an appointment, visit winonamentalhealth.com or call 507-452-5206.