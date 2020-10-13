New long-term COVID-19 testing site to open at the Winona Mall Wednesday

Winona will be the home for a new COVID-19 testing site for as far as can be seen during the future of the pandemic.

Starting Wednesday at the Winona Mall, saliva-based diagnostic tests will be available to all Minnesotans for free.

“The Winona Mall can serve as a regional hub for Minnesotans in the southeast corner of our state. This site offers access to those who live and work in Winona County, as well as the thousands of college students who live here. We know this site will increase access to testing among people who need it,” said Dan Huff, Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner for health protection, in a MDH press release.

The residents do not need to have symptoms to be testing.

Additionally, possible exposure to a positive individual is not required.

The testing site is only the second of its type in Minnesota, with it being the only one so far in southern Minnesota.

“We can’t let down our guard in our battle against COVID-19,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a MDH press release.

