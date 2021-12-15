New library mural hopes to paint a different picture of mental health

At the Winona Public Library, a new mural shines brightly in the youth section to bring a focus on an issue that many youth struggle with: mental health.

The mural had been in the works for some time. Tricia Wehrenberg, the Youth Services Librarian at the library, recalled the idea first coming to life.

"We received a donation from the Elhindi family and (their nonprofit) Solomon's Song about six years ago, probably, and they requested that a mural be done." she said.

After the idea was put on pause, Sarah Johnson, a community engaged artist with The Joy Labs, came into the fold.

"Sarah and I connected right before COVID hit, and kind of talked about how we were going to do this," Wehrenberg said. "And then it was put on pause for a little bit. And then this summer, we connected again, and said let's get this moving."

One of the most important components of the mural for both Wehrenberg and Johnson was that it was designed by and for youth.

"It was really important for us that this was kind of led by the teens in the group, they were guided and in very capable hands, but they came up with the phrases themselves. They painted it themselves. And they really took it kind of from conception to execution," Wehrenberg said.

To start the process, Johnson interviewed local youth to get their perspective on mental health.

"I asked them a number of things. One, what do you think young people need to know about mental health? And that's where some of these messages came from," she said. "But two, and really importantly, what do you think adults need to know about mental health and they had a lot to say about that."

Johnson also mentioned how impressed she was with the answers that she received.

"I think what struck me as a theme was teens recognizing that we're in a culture shift where young people are saying, 'wait a minute, we need to talk about this stuff. If we don't talk about this stuff, bad things happen,'" Johnson said.

The mural has three separate parts that were painted by different groups of youth in the community. Represented in the mural are youth from the organization OurVoices, the GSA, or Gender Spectrum Alliance organization at Winona High School, and art students from the Alternative Learning Center, or ALC.

Johnson called working with the youth "super fun," while Wehrenberg called the youth "really inspiring."

"There were times where I was just like, I can't believe you did this in an hour's time. And they worked so well together within their groups," Wehrenberg added. "They got to make all the decisions and take it from start to finish. So I think that made a huge difference."

For both Johnson and Wehrenberg, the hope is that this mural will be able to help continue the normalization of mental health, especially for youth.

"This piece is intended to speak to a young person who might walk into this phase, having a rough day or a rough time or maybe struggled with their mental health," Johnson said. "We wanted a really clear message from other youth that says, 'It's OK to not be okay, we are here, we want to talk to you, there is support for you in the community'".

"I think it's incredibly important to cultivate spaces in school, but also outside of school and public places that are positive and safe for all youth to be comfortable in," Wehrenberg added."That's really important specifically for us here that the spaces that we create, and the services you provide here are for the youth of Winona, the children and the teens.

The mural is located in the newly remodeled teen space in the library. There is a video of the unveiling of the mural on the library's website at winona.lib.mn.us/youth/mural-unveiling/.

For anyone struggling with mental health, call 1-800-273-TALK.

