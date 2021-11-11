New Double Barrel Bar in Tomah features 24 self-serve taps

Double Barrel Bar, a new self-pour tavern, is now open in Tomah.

The bar is part of the long-standing Holiday Lodge Resort, which also includes a golf course, old-time supper club, and banquet hall that are currently under renovation.

The self-serve tavern is the first of its kind in the area with 24 self-serve taps powered by iPourIt technology.

The new RFID-enabled self-pour draft system was installed by GS Draft Systems and features a specially curated line-up of beer, wine, and hard cider with a focus on seasonal and local selections.

iPourIt technology allows guests to pour on their own and serve as little or as much as they please, sampling various styles without purchasing an entire pint.

Holiday Lodge Resort originally opened in 1978 and new owners Kurt and Michelle Rutlin have been familiar with the business for many years. Kurt first worked as a dishwasher in the restaurant when he was in high school.

The husband and wife team came across an iPourIt system while traveling in Colorado and decided to incorporate the technology in the plans for the updated tavern when they took over the business.

“We don’t have any bar or taproom experience, but we immediately recognized the potential benefits of the self-pour technology,” Kurt said. “When our customers walk in and see 24 self-serve taps, their eyes light up and you can feel the energy. They’re really enjoying the flexibility of the system.”

In addition to the self-pour tap wall, Double Barrel Bar patrons can enjoy a full-service bar, live music performances, pizza from local vendor Mama K’s, and rotating food trucks on the weekends.

The Holiday Lodge Resort offers cabins, A-frames, and motel units for rent. Renovations are scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.

The property is at 10555 Freedom Road, Tomah, WI 54660.

