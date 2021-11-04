New COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced by Winona County; incentives given at county, state level

With everyone who is 5 years old or older now allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Winona County Health and Human Services Department is once again raising its offerings for clinics in an attempt to help slow the spread of the disease.

Six clinics are already scheduled in the near future through the department,including:

noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Winona County Health and Human Services Parkview Office Building

2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Bluffview Montessori School

noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at East End Rec

2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Saint Charles Elementary School

8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18, at East End Rec

2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be offered at these clinics, with Pfizer being the only one currently approved for children between 5 and 11 years old as of Thursday.

People can receive their first, second or booster shots at these clinics.

Incentives are in place for those who are interested in becoming vaccinated now.

A $50 Visa gift card will be given to anyone who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Winona County clinic between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Through the state, youth between 12 and 17 years old will also receive $200 if they become fully vaccinated between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30.

Additionally, Minnesotans who are between 12 and 17 years old and become fully vaccinated at any point during 2021 will be entered into a sweepstakes for a $100,000 scholarship to any public or private Minnesota college.

The scholarship entry and $200 for each youth are offered through the state's Kids Deserve a Shot campaign. For more visit https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot/

