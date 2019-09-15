Ron Hornbaker, the new CEO and president of Behrens Manufacturing Co., has his focus on growth as he joins the Winona community.
He plans for the locally based company to double its size within the next five years.
When Hornbaker, former CEO of Rockler Cos. Inc. in Minneapolis, was approached by Mill City Capital to possibly take the position, he knew it was a good fit for him.
He said, “I thought, well, this is kind of a dream come true. You’ve got a heritage brand — we’re 108 years old — quality American product, a lot of the same processes that were used 100 years ago still used today, still focused on the quality, based in Winona, Minn. You know, it almost didn’t get any better than that.”
Hornbaker had also previously worked for companies such as Golf Town, Golf Galaxy, Retail Minds and Sleep Number.
He knew that work needed to be done though when he entered into the position, as the Behrens brand was not yet widely known.
“For me, it was an opportunity to take this great brand and tell the world,” he said.
Hornbaker isn’t the only addition to the Behrens leadership team.
For marketing, he knew that Pam Schechtman was a good choice for the company. He had previously worked with Schechtman, working to open the first Sleep Number stores in the country, according to Hornbaker. Schechtman, who is now the vice president of marketing for Behrens, also had worked for Department 56 previously.
Dana Busch joined the Behrens team as the vice president of sales. Busch previously had worked with Hornbaker at Rockler and Golf Galaxy.
Behrens employs about 135 people in Winona.
With the new leadership and growth, the employees are provided “new opportunity,” he said.
He said that the company is enhancing benefits for its employees, increasing the base rate of pay at the plant and creating an incentive program.
Safety is a priority, Hornbaker said, with new measures being put into place.
The facility is now painted and LED lights are in place. The break room also was remodeled.
Customers are seeing the changes also, with a redone website, rebranding and new labels.
You have free articles remaining.
The company is also now trilingual.
“As we add new machines and robotics, we’re going to need a higher skill set, so we’re hiring for that,” Hornbaker said.
Behrens focuses on steel containers. Buckets, caddies and mugs are among the many products created by the company.
New products have been created by the company, falling into categories such as home decor, lawn and garden, and cleaning and organization. These new products double the amount previously offered by Behrens.
The products are sustainable, having been recyclable and environmentally friendly since the company’s start.
“We’ve enhanced the products,” he said.
Behrens connects with the community through multiple different routes.
Working with programs like Project FINE and reaching out through local universities, they are able to find new employees and hire interns.
The company has worked with Winona DAC to hire for plant and facility maintenance.
Hornbaker said he has met with the Chamber of Commerce and has begun to know a few of the members, along with other business leaders in the community.
The Behrens team is “trying to get to know and become more relevant within the community and participate in different events, primarily hiring events,” according to Hornbaker.
The company also connected with the Winona County Historical Society to be able to include Behrens’ extensive history, having been found in 1911, when revamping their website.
As for the future of the company, “our plan is to stay in Winona and continue to be an integral part of that community,” Hornbaker said.
He said, “We want this to become a household brand name. We want people to know the Behrens name. We want them to know about Winona, Minnesota.”
For more information about Behrens and its products, visit www.behrensmfg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.