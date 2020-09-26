New assisted-living facility in Trempealeau aims to set itself apart by feeling like home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new assisted-living facility has opened in Trempealeau and is accepting applicants.

The new facility, Over the River, is a community-based residential facility that can house eight people with advanced age/early onset dementia or simply need help with daily activities that are inhibited by age.

Currently, two residents are set to move into the residence come the end of next week, leaving six spots open.

Over the River was born out of a dissatisfaction with how “institutional” many senior-care facilities can present themselves, which resulted in Over the River administrator Nancy Boehm and her husband going through the process of creating their own facility.

“Nothing felt like home, so we decided we’d start looking,” Boehm said. “Just by chance, a bed-and-breakfast was for sale in Trempealeau. We went to see the house and fell in love with it and saw the possibilities.”

From there, the Boehms set to work on renovating the property -- located at 24616 Second St. in Trempealeau -- which included bringing it up to code and making it accessible for its targeted tenants.