New assisted-living facility in Trempealeau aims to set itself apart by feeling like home

A new assisted-living facility has opened in Trempealeau and is accepting applicants.
The new facility, Over the River, is a community-based residential facility that can house eight people with advanced age/early onset dementia or simply need help with daily activities that are inhibited by age.
Currently, two residents are set to move into the residence come the end of next week, leaving six spots open.
Over the River was born out of a dissatisfaction with how “institutional” many senior-care facilities can present themselves, which resulted in Over the River administrator Nancy Boehm and her husband going through the process of creating their own facility.
“Nothing felt like home, so we decided we’d start looking,” Boehm said. “Just by chance, a bed-and-breakfast was for sale in Trempealeau. We went to see the house and fell in love with it and saw the possibilities.”
From there, the Boehms set to work on renovating the property -- located at 24616 Second St. in Trempealeau -- which included bringing it up to code and making it accessible for its targeted tenants.
In that time, Over the River has been licensed to house its demographic and has recruited two registered nurses, house managers and resident-care attendants. Boehm added that she and her husband would also be assisting with the facility regularly.
What sets Over the River apart from other senior-care facilities is the very thing Boehm feels they lack: a sense of home.
Images of the residence show a private home that looks like it was made for those seeking a quiet life removed from the troubles of the outside world.
The residence features sizable living spaces and bedrooms with large beds that anyone would enjoy waking up in.
On top of that, Over the River includes raised gardens, a large porch, a patio and a great view of the Mississippi River.
“It’s the perfect house for this,” Boehm said.
Boehm said the marketing campaign for the residence has only just begun, but additional information can already be found at otrhouse.com or by visiting Over the River’s Facebook page “Over the River – Trempealeau.” Information can also be found by calling 608-534-2105 or by emailing otr@tcc.coop.
“We’ve hired a great staff of just the kindest people who really understand that this will be a resident’s home, and we want it to be full of joy and fun and love,” Boehm said.
