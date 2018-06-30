The Winona Daily News is in the middle of moving its office from the Winona Knitting Mills building to 279 E. Third St.
The new office isn't quite ready yet, and the old one has been vacated to make way for the new tenant.
So how can you get a hold of us? Better call or email first.
We're still in the Knitting Mills building, but we're in a temporary office location without the ability to address many customer service needs.
For subscription issues or delivery questions, please call 1-866-735-5631 or manage your account online at http://bit.ly/wdn_account.
If you want to pay your bill, the quickest way is to either pay online or use the envelope included with your statement to send to the payment processing center.
For classified advertising, call 608-785-7355. For retail advertising, call 608-791-8241.
All editorial concerns can be directed to editor John Casper Jr. at 507-453-3510 or john.casper@lee.net. Community groups and organizations wishing to share a press release in the newspaper can email news@winonadailynews.com.
