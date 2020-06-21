National Eagle Center in Wabasha to begin gradual reopening this Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wabasha’s National Eagle Center will begin a gradual reopening Thursday after a three-month hiatus spurred from COVID-19.

“Gradual” is a key word here, as the center can only host 25% of its visitor capacity. On top of that, health and safety guidelines in accordance with the center’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan will be enforced.

“The National Eagle Center is committed to providing a secure and healthy facility for all our visitors and staff,” center CEO Meg Gammage-Tucker said in a release Friday. “We are serious about safety and health, and only through a cooperative effort between visitors and staff can we establish and maintain a safe National Eagle Center experience.”

That means masks will be required inside the facility and that daily classroom programs will be unavailable due to social-distancing requirements.

The National Eagle Center is encouraging visitors to bring their own binoculars and scopes if they wish to enter the eagle ambassadors’ display area and view wild eagles.

The center will resume its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but with only four 90-minute, 50-person sessions throughout the day so staff can effectively clean the facility in between each session.