National Eagle Center in Wabasha to begin gradual reopening this Thursday

Wabasha’s National Eagle Center will begin a gradual reopening Thursday after a three-month hiatus spurred from COVID-19.
“Gradual” is a key word here, as the center can only host 25% of its visitor capacity. On top of that, health and safety guidelines in accordance with the center’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan will be enforced.
“The National Eagle Center is committed to providing a secure and healthy facility for all our visitors and staff,” center CEO Meg Gammage-Tucker said in a release Friday. “We are serious about safety and health, and only through a cooperative effort between visitors and staff can we establish and maintain a safe National Eagle Center experience.”
That means masks will be required inside the facility and that daily classroom programs will be unavailable due to social-distancing requirements.
The National Eagle Center is encouraging visitors to bring their own binoculars and scopes if they wish to enter the eagle ambassadors’ display area and view wild eagles.
The center will resume its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but with only four 90-minute, 50-person sessions throughout the day so staff can effectively clean the facility in between each session.
The sessions will be held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and visitors are required to purchase timed admission tickets online prior to their arrival.
“We know that people are eager to get out of the house and back to visit the eagles in particular,” National Eagle Center marketing manager Ed Hahn said. “We’ve missed our visitors immensely, and we ask for their understanding and patience during this unprecedented time as we work to facilitate the wonderful National Eagle Center experience people have come to know and love.”
Aside from the health and safety precautions put in place, admission prices remain the same and members will need to present their member cards before arriving.
Additional visitor information and tickets are available online at nationaleaglecenter.org/reopen. Admission tickets are available now.
