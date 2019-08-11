WABASHA, Minn. — Fall eagle viewing season is right around the corner and the National Eagle Center is pleased to announce a series of eagle-viewing river cruises starting in late August.
Guests will enjoy a floating classroom experience aboard the Cal Fremling on the Mississippi River in Winona, and the Pearl of the Lake on Lake Pepin in Lake City, Minnesota.
They will receive an educational program presented by expert naturalists and real-time interpretation about the eagles and other wildlife they observe during the cruises.
“We hosted a pair of bald eagle cruises back in June,” said Ed Hahn, marketing manager at the National Eagle Center. “We received very positive feedback from the attendees. The cruises were fun, relaxing and educational. We are very excited to be able to host more for our guests.”
The first cruise is an evening cruise aboard the Cal Fremling in Winona on Wednesday, Aug. 28. That will be followed by two afternoon cruises aboard the Pearl of the Lake the weekend of Sept. 28-29 in Lake City and a second cruise aboard the Cal Fremling on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“These cruises are a wonderful way to view bald eagles, experience fall migration along the Mississippi River, and learn about our natural resources,” Hahn said. “Plus, late summer and fall are a great time to be out on the river.”
With exception of the evening cruise on Aug. 28, cruises will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with boarding beginning at 3:15 p.m. Seats are $30 for National Eagle Center members and $40 for non-members.
More information about the On the Lake and On the River cruises and online registration are available at nationaleaglecenter.org/river-cruise.
The National Eagle Center is a landmark interpretive center on the banks of the Mississippi River in Wabasha, Minnesota, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019. Offering wild eagle viewing and live eagle programs daily, the National Eagle Center connects people with eagles in nature, history and culture. For more information about the National Eagle Center, visit nationaleaglecenter.org.
