NAMI Winona to hold monthly mental health support group
NAMI Winona to hold monthly mental health support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Winona affiliate will hold meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month beginning March 9 at the Winona Health Staff Lab conference room, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

The group is for those with loved ones living with mental illness, and no is no fee. The event is cosponsored by NAMI and Project COMPASS, a Winona Area Public School Community Education Disability program.

For more information, call facilitators Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or Chuck Kernler at 507-226-3079.

