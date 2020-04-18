Music in childhood leads to future success for Winona Senior High School student

One Winona Senior High School student embraced her musical talents earlier this semester by performing with the 2019-2020 Minnesota All-State Orchestra.
Junior Hannah Sheridan, a cello player, was one of 76 students chosen for the opportunity.
Her path toward the once-in-a-lifetime performance began with her applying for the program, along with about 1,200 other Minnesotans.
After attending a camp last year to practice music with other young musicians and performing with the Minnesota Orchestra, she had the opportunity to perform in February with the All-State Orchestra in Minneapolis.
Hannah started her music journey when she was a little girl. Both of her parents, Melanie and Daniel, are music teachers.
Hannah said her mother, as an elementary school educator, “formed and sculpted my love of music.”
Melanie shared that she enjoys seeing her children develop as musicians because she and her husband know how fulfilling music can be and how important it is for their children to express themselves.
Both of her parents helped make sure music was a part of her life since she was a child, Hannah said. She remembers falling asleep to music.
Hannah learned respect for others by growing to appreciate the different tastes of music her and her siblings have, she said.
She even began to develop a love for the cello based on the music they played around her that included the instrument.
When Hannah tried the instrument in fourth grade, she knew it was the perfect choice for her.
As she’s had the opportunity to perform and find success in programs like All-State, Hannah’s had the opportunity to develop as a person.
“It has brought up a passion I didn’t really know I had. It has brought out a work ethic I didn’t really know I had,” Hannah said.
She said she also learned how good it feels to develop a skill and to do well with it.
In the future, Hannah plans to make sure that cello continues to be a major part of her life.
