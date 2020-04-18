Music in childhood leads to future success for Winona Senior High School student

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One Winona Senior High School student embraced her musical talents earlier this semester by performing with the 2019-2020 Minnesota All-State Orchestra.

Junior Hannah Sheridan, a cello player, was one of 76 students chosen for the opportunity.

Her path toward the once-in-a-lifetime performance began with her applying for the program, along with about 1,200 other Minnesotans.

After attending a camp last year to practice music with other young musicians and performing with the Minnesota Orchestra, she had the opportunity to perform in February with the All-State Orchestra in Minneapolis.

Hannah started her music journey when she was a little girl. Both of her parents, Melanie and Daniel, are music teachers.

Hannah said her mother, as an elementary school educator, “formed and sculpted my love of music.”

Melanie shared that she enjoys seeing her children develop as musicians because she and her husband know how fulfilling music can be and how important it is for their children to express themselves.

Both of her parents helped make sure music was a part of her life since she was a child, Hannah said. She remembers falling asleep to music.