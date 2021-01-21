 Skip to main content
Multiple COVID-19 testing options available in Winona County
Multiple COVID-19 testing options available in Winona County

Coronavirus Outbreak

If interested in being tested for COVID-19 in Winona County, two main options are continuously open at this time.

A saliva test can be completed at the Winona Mall's semi-permanent testing site, which is open Wednesday through Friday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site's entrance is at the back of the mall, which is located at 1213 Gilmore Ave.

For a nasal swab, Winona Health is offering walk-in testing Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At-home test kits are also available for all Minnesotans.

For more information about all of these options, visit www.co.winona.mn.us.

