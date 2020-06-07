Multiple businesses to begin accommodating more patrons beginning Wednesday, June 10

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona will be following in the state’s stead by gradually reopening the city’s economy.

Beginning Wednesday, June 10, multiple establishments will be open to accommodate more of their total capacity than has previously been allowed, due to COVID-19.

These re-openings are in accordance with Gov. Walz’s Stay Safe Plan for the state, which is meant to slowly reopen the state’s economy while factoring in CDC guidelines and other health considerations that will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Establishments opening with 50% capacity include restaurants, salons, barber shops, tattoo studios and indoor and outdoor pools.

Most of these establishments will require reservations or appointments and will require masks for employees and customers; pools are required to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Other establishment reopening in a limited capacity include gyms, museums and the movie theater, which will accommodate 25% of their total capacity, while places of worship, religious services, weddings and funerals are allowed to accommodate 50% of a 250 person maximum.

These establishments may not require employees and customers to wear masks, but are strongly encouraged to do so, according to the plan.