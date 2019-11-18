The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts will host an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Valéncia Arts Center, 1164 W. Howard St., Winona.
The open house will kick off an exhibit featuring the work of printmaking artists ages 55 and older who participated in a recent workshop alongside teens from the Riverway Learning Community. The open house will allow guests to meet the artists and view the works of the multigenerational project.
You have free articles remaining.
Local artist Brianna Haupt lead the class, thanks to a grant from Aroha Philanthropies.
The exhibit will be on display Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 19. Guests can visit at no cost during regular business hours: Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.