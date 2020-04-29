MSU to host virtual open houses for applicants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Minnesota State College Southeast will host a collection of virtual open houses designed for students looking to enroll in college this fall or get started on summer courses on April 29 and 30.

The Business and Management virtual open house will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 29 and will include faculty from the departments of Sustainable Food and Farming, Accounting, Administrative Support Careers, Retail and Sales Management and Business Management.

The Criminal Justice and Sociology virtual open house will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 30 and will feature instructor Greg Cady.

Just like on-campus open houses, the college will waive the $20 application fee for those who apply for admission. For more information and to complete the requisite advanced registration, visit southeastmn.edu.

